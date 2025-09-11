Barclays Increases V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $19.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s previous close.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

VFC stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. V.F. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. V.F. has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in V.F. by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

