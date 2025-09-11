Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Get Semtech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Semtech

Semtech Stock Up 0.2%

Insider Transactions at Semtech

SMTC opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 257.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Semtech has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57.

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Semtech by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Semtech by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Semtech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,921,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 66,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 48,289 shares during the period.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.