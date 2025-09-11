Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 3.3%

LON GLE opened at GBX 320 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MJ Gleeson has a twelve month low of GBX 320 and a twelve month high of GBX 654. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,133.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 355.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 426.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at MJ Gleeson

In other news, insider Nicola Bruce purchased 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £10,067.70. Insiders purchased 2,943 shares of company stock worth $1,086,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

