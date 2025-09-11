Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,000 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MGNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,000 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,933.33.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 4,095 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,436.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,871.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,317.57, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. Morgan Sindall Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,865 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 153.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Sindall Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Sindall Group will post 238.9649924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kelly Gangotra acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,510 per share, for a total transaction of £29,766. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

Further Reading

