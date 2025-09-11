Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.
PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,573 to GBX 1,530 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,431.25.
Persimmon Stock Down 1.2%
Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 36.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Persimmon had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Persimmon will post 98.2810615 EPS for the current year.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
