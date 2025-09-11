Best Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – September 8th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Rapport Therapeutics, and AbbVie are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that research, develop and commercialize products or therapies based on biological processes and living organisms. They cover areas such as pharmaceuticals, genetic engineering and medical diagnostics. These stocks tend to be more volatile than the broader market, since their value often hinges on research milestones, clinical-trial results and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

