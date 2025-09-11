Beyond Meat, Inc. $BYND Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 167.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

