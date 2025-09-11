Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.20 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.24). 79,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 645,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Big Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.97. The firm has a market cap of £267.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,425.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Big Technologies is the parent company of the Buddi group, which was founded in 2005. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry. Big Technologies provides products and services under the ‘Buddi’ brand with the primary focus being the criminal justice market.

