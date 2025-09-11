Black Hills Corporation $BKH Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $35,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 54,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Up 0.1%

BKH stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.