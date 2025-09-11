Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTT opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

