BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. $MUC Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,634,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,484 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 233,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $10.79 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

