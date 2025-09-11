Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Blue Bird worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blue Bird by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 5,165.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $767,260.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,009.32. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $385,163.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,983.54. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,083. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Blue Bird stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. Blue Bird Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $398.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BLBD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

