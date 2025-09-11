Blue Investment Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Blue Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.6% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,755 shares of company stock worth $619,935,680 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.33 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day moving average is $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

