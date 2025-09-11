BMO Capital Markets Lowers BXP (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $84.00

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXP. Wall Street Zen upgraded BXP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BXP from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.56.

BXP Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BXP stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. BXP has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,464.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The business had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. BXP’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BXP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of BXP by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BXP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BXP by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of BXP by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

