BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 249,377 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,045,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,340,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3%

AMZN stock opened at $230.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.