Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Receives $86.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.6154.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $85.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 420,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,888,000.85. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $797,656.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.68. The trade was a 39.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,438 shares of company stock worth $32,638,085 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

