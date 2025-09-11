Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Up 29.3% in August

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 196,100 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 151,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRAG. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered Bragg Gaming Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 0.8%
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 million. Bragg Gaming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.
