Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) PT at $19.13

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.1316.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 459,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $17,214,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 253.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DV opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

