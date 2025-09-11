Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $30.86

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.8571.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

