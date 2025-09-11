Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $85.00

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in PayPal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 40,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

