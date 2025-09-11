Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Plains GP by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 181,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Plains GP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,004,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,610,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 220.29%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

