Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Price Target at $90.95

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.9545.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $81.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.