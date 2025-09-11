Brokerages Set Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) PT at $42.75

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,464.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

