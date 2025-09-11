Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $160.67

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.6667.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,516,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $149.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.03. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $158.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

