Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target at $43.50

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $138.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The company had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 577,848 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,076 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 347.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,069 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,292,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,480,000 after purchasing an additional 522,386 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.