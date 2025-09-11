Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $72.87

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.8667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $73.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

