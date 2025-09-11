Brokerages Set Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $552.50

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $552.50.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Strategy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Strategy

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $7,406,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 252,974 shares of company stock valued at $22,844,759 and have sold 142,150 shares valued at $59,289,351. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Strategy by 6,992.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Trading Down 0.6%

Strategy stock opened at $326.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.21. Strategy has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.