Brokerages Set Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $208.86

Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.8571.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research raised Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,867,314,000 after purchasing an additional 375,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,764,673,000 after purchasing an additional 962,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $915,338,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $708,366,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $163.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.02. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

