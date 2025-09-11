Brokerages Set The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Price Target at $138.00

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $131.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The Hartford Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 83,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 57,437 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.