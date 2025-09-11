Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $35.83

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.8333.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 58.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,924,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,101,000 after buying an additional 1,077,076 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $20,631,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $18,559,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 464.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 476,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 392,079 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.65. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.