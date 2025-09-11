Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $61.65

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.6471.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $56.32 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 412,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,557,336.95. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

