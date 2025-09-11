Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $175.00

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $168.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 61.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.