Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.6250.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised Bumble to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $4.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

BMBL stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $682.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.72 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 82.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,124,652 shares of company stock worth $426,460,322 over the last 90 days. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Bumble by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bumble by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bumble by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

