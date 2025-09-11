BWS Financial Downgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Sell

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IRDM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 69.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 100.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,310,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,042,000 after acquiring an additional 421,279 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $6,109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 105.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

