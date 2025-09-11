BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after buying an additional 741,282 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 705,648 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 358,170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 6,116.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,318,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.12. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.