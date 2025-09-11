BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWXT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

BWXT opened at $165.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $189.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $994,512.54. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

