BXP (NYSE:BXP) Lowered to “In-Line” Rating by Evercore ISI

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BXP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BXP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.56.

BXP opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. BXP has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,464.99, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BXP by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BXP in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

