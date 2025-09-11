BXP (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Shares of BXP opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. BXP has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,464.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BXP will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

