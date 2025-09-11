C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AI. JMP Securities cut their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Securities cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Westpark Capital upgraded C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.00.

AI stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.96.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,073. This trade represents a 28.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 589,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $16,846,995.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,227,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,237,205.72. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,559,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,271. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in C3.ai by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

