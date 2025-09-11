Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $41.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.28 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,156.16. This represents a 47.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,648,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,924,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 10,002.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 694,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 393,260 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

