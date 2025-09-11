Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price target on shares of Camtek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Camtek by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its position in shares of Camtek by 12.9% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

CAMT opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

