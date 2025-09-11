Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

KTOS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 656.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $322,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 360,475 shares in the company, valued at $16,603,478.50. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 270,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,888,747.68. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,673. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

