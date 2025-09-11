Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Up 31.8% in August

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the July 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. Northland Capmk lowered Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum cut Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cantaloupe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,966,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $789.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

