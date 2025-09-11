Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFG. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,548,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,817,000 after buying an additional 209,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,671,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,293,000 after acquiring an additional 283,321 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,293,000 after purchasing an additional 697,494 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,672,000 after purchasing an additional 554,618 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.