Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 374.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

