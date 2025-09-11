Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBRK. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.06.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Down 17.7%

NYSE:RBRK opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $176,420.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $251,839.55. The trade was a 41.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 406,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,667,607.68. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 910,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,305,628. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 12.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.