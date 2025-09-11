Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 48.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 37,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $1,283,307.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,200. This represents a 38.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $556.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 15.14%.The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

