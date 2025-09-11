Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 76,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $856.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

