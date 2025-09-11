CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 173.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 682,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.2%

CTRE stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.67%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

