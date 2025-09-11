Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Update

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 560,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 428,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Carisma Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

