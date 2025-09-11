Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Update

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 560,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 428,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CARM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carisma Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.
About Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carisma Therapeutics
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.